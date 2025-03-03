Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government remains committed to addressing the statehood aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the first Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in seven years, Sinha said the session is not merely a legislative formality but a reflection of their commitment to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this aspiration," he said.

He said the government recognises the emotional and political significance of this aspiration and is committed to engaging with all stakeholders.

"This budget carries historic significance as it is the first in seven years to be presented by an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. It symbolises the power of the people, prepared by their elected representatives," Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor further affirmed that this budget document is not just financial but also reflects the hopes and aspirations of the masses for a brighter future.

He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining peace and prosperity and fulfilling promises made to the people.

"The economy has shown notable growth despite challenges. The government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive economy," he added.

This marks the second Assembly session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly since the formation of the NC-led government in the Union Territory.

Previously, the assembly met in Srinagar from November 4 to 8 last year, just 20 days after the government's formation.

The Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—in August 2019.

