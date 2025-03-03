Kolkata, March 3: Similar to other Satta Matka-type lottery games, the Kolkata Fatafat Result for today, March 3, 2025, will be declared shortly. Kolkata FF result enthusiasts can check the winning numbers and the result chart through various online platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Played daily in Kolkata, this popular lottery game operates in multiple rounds, with the first result being announced at 10 AM and the last one at 8:30 PM. Players eagerly await these results throughout the day, which are revealed every 90 minutes.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery game is unique in that it is conducted exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal, and involves multiple "Bazis" or rounds. It operates similarly to Satta Matka, with players betting on specific numbers to win. The game is conducted under local authorities, and participants must have a keen understanding of the game’s structure to predict the winning numbers successfully. As the Kolkata FF results are announced throughout the day, players can monitor their predictions and check for updates on the official websites. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 03, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is legal in West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted under state laws, though they are banned nationwide. The game is played by selecting numbers and placing bets on specific "Bazis," with players predicting passing record numbers to win. It operates similarly to Satta Matka, where the success of a player's prediction is based on the results of each round. For those new to Kolkata FF, numerous YouTube tutorials are available to help participants understand the game’s rules and techniques. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, where games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries remain popular. LatestLY advises caution as participation in such games can carry financial risks, and players should be aware of the legal and monetary consequences involved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).