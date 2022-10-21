New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The government has received Rs 952 crore as dividend from three public sector companies, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at Rs 16,728 crore.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Service Will Be Available to iPhone Users Starting October 24, 2022.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 711 crore, Rs 141 crore and Rs 100 crore from IRFC, NALCO, and CONCOR as dividend tranches," Pandey tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)