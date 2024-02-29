New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Shares of GPT Healthcare Ltd, which operates and manages mid-sized multi-specialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, listed with a premium of over 16 per cent on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 186.

The stock made its debut at Rs 216.15, up 16.20 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of the company later jumped 18.11 per cent to Rs 219.70.

It listed at Rs 215, registering a gain of 15.59 per cent on the NSE.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,653.40 crore.

The initial share sale of GPT Healthcare Ltd was subscribed 8.52 times on the final day of the offer on Monday.

The price range for the offer was Rs 177-186 apiece.

GPT Healthcare, founded by Dwarika Prasad Tantia, Om Tantia, and Shree Gopal Tantia, started with an eight-bed hospital in Kolkata in 2000.

The company operates four full-service multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 561 beds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)