Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Energy solutions provider Greenko Energies on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with NTPC to explore energy storage and renewable energy power supply solutions.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

The objective of the partnership is to explore the possibility of development of renewable energy based round-the-clock, flexible and dispatchable power supply offering based on integration of RE sources and pumped storage projects.

"The value proposition of the potential offering will be to meet the evolving bespoke requirements of discoms and other power consumers in India in real-time," Greenko said in a statement.

Backed by GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Greenko has a total asset base of 6.4 GW including operational and near-term portfolio.

Greenko is also developing and building over 40 GWh of pumped hydro storage projects across six states in India.

