New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 5,245 per quintal in futures trade amid ample supplies.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery fell by Rs 18 or 0.34 per cent to Rs 5,245 per quintal with an open interest of 32,350 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

