New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose Rs 46 to Rs 5,353 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions, following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for July contracts increased Rs 46 or 0.86 per cent to Rs 5,353 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 16,295 lots.

Also Read | Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Launched in India: From Price To Specifications, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

According to marketmen, the raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)