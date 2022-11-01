New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 34 to Rs 4,604 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery increased by Rs 34 or 0.74 per cent to Rs 4,604 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 34,860 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

