Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Even though the revenue surplus will likely be half of the budget estimate, fiscal deficit of Gujarat will be much lower than the projected 1.8 per cent of the gross state domestic product, shows an analysis.

India Ratings expects fiscal deficit of the state to come in at 1.2 per cent as against the FY24 budget estimate of 1.8 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), because of the "implausible capex target" put forth in the budget.

The Centre caps a state's fiscal deficit at 3 per cent of GSDP and additional 0.5 per cent subject to certain conditions.

However, the agency is of the view that revenue surplus is expected to be just 0.2 per cent of GSDP, which is just half of the budgeted 0.4 per cent for FY24 owing to "the optimistic assumptions on nominal GSDP and revenue expenditure growth".

The revised estimates for FY23 shows revenue surplus at 0.3 per cent or Rs 6,694 crore, much better than the budgeted 0.05 per cent. In FY22 it was 0.3 per cent.

Revenue receipts grew at a strong 17.6 per cent in FY23 on the back of a 15.5 per cent uptick in nominal GSDP in FY23. But so did revenue expenditure which grew at a higher 18.1 per cent in the year.

A better-than-budgeted revenue surplus has helped the state in reducing its deficit in its fiscal account despite higher capex in FY23. FY23 fiscal deficit is likely to be at 1.5 per cent, 10 basis point lower than budgeted.

The state was able to mop up higher receipts than budgeted in FY23. Accordingly, the state increased expenditure as well. Even so, increase in expenditure was lower than the uptick in receipts. While the total receipts were higher by Rs 14,242 crore, the total expenditure was higher by Rs 11,542 crore than the budgeted for FY23.

Within revenue receipts, the state's own tax revenue (SOTR) and tax devolution were higher by Rs 13,537 crore and Rs 4,631 crore, respectively. But increase in tax revenue was capped by deficiency in non-tax revenues. The state's own non-tax revenue and grants from the Centre were lower by Rs 2,595 crore and Rs 1,431 crore, respectively in FY23. Both current and capital expenditure were increased by Rs 8,454 crore and Rs 3,088 crore, respectively, in FY23.

FY24 budget proposals are based on a 13.3 per cent nominal GSDP growth assumption as against FY22 growth of 15.5 per cent. But the agency believes that this is stretched, given the average GSDP growth of 11.5 per cent during FY16-22.

Revenue expenditure is budgeted to grow at 4.8 per cent in FY24 over FY23. The state's average revenue expenditure growth during FY16-20 was 10.2 per cent.

