Gurugram, Dec 11 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for raping a teenage girl more than seven years ago.

The victim's father had complained to police in 2017 about his daughter being kidnapped by an unknown person. During the investigation, Kuldeep, a resident of Badshahpur was arrested.

When it was confirmed that the girl had been raped, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was added to the FIR.

"Based on the chargesheet filed by the Gurugram Police in the court with the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and fine," a police spokesperson said.

