Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) City police have booked the plot owner and a contractor for culpable homicide in connection to the death of a labourer at a construction site in the South City 1 area here, police said on Wednesday.

Three family members of the deceased were also injured in the incident.

The surviving family members accused the contractor of pressuring them to work even though they had warned that the soil was wet for any work, police said.

Lalaram, his wife Nirmala and daughter Sonia survived the incident while his second daughter Monika died.

According to the complaint lodged by Lalaram, all four of them were part of 11 labourers engaged in carrying out digging work at a plot when the land they were standing on caved in. All four of them got buried as they were buried under a mound of mud.

"During work, I told contractor Ishaq that the soil is wet, which can cause an accident but he and owner Devendra put pressure on us to work. After some time the land caved in and I, Nirmala, Sonia and Monika got buried in this. Later Monika was declared dead," Lalaram said in his complaint.

The plot, which was owned by one Devendra, was excavated by a JCB before they had arrived for digging, he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Devendra and Ishaq under section 304-II (culpable homicide) of the IPC at Sector 40 Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the body was handed over to the kin after the postmortem. "We are conducting raids to nab the accused," said Inspector Manoj Verma, SHO of Sector 40 Police Station.

