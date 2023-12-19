Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) The Gurugram Police is looking for a man seen sitting on the roof of a moving car and waving a liquor bottle in his hand, an officer said on Tuesday.

The video went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the police, ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said, adding, they are trying to ascertain the identity of the person.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The video surfaced on social media Monday night showing a masked man sitting on the roof of a white Hyundai Accent car, apparently registered in Haryana.

The location where the video was shot is yet to be found out, said police.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)