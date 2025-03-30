Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) The Haryana government Sunday declared Eid-ul-Fitr as a holiday on March 31 for private offices or institutions which follows the list of gazetted holidays meant for public offices.

Earlier, the government, in a notification on Thursday, had declared a restricted holiday under Schedule II instead of a gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, "due to the fact that March 29 and 30 are weekend off days and March 31 being the closing day of the Financial Year 2024-2025."

Also Read | What Is Nagastra-3, Indigenous Loitering Munition or Suicide Drone Being Developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited?.

While these orders hold, as per the modifications issued on Sunday in this notification, in case an employee has already exhausted his/her restricted holidays, an additional restricted holiday shall be allowed.

"Further, that in case some private offices/institutions follow the list of gazetted holidays meant for public offices, all such offices/institutions shall observe March 31, 2025, as a holiday," it says.

Also Read | Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day on Which the State of Rajasthan Was Formed in 1949.

Gazetted holidays are mandated by the government, while restricted holidays are optional -- employees can avail of those if they choose to.

Notably, after the Haryana government's decision to declare Eid a restricted holiday instead of a gazetted one, Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed raised the matter in the State Assembly on Friday.

The festival will be celebrated all over the country but the Haryana government has declared a restricted holiday on the occasion, the MLA from Nuh said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had told the House that the decision was taken as March 31 is the last day of the financial year.

"It should not be made an issue," he had said.

Saini had later told reporters on Friday since March 31 is the last day of the financial year, it is essential for departments to conclude various financial transactions.

Saini had further said there is no restriction on anyone taking the restricted holiday on Eid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)