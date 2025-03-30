Every year, Rajasthan Foundation Day is celebrated on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. On this day in 1949, Rajasthan was officially unified as a single state in independent India. Before independence, Rajasthan was a collection of princely states ruled by different Rajput, Maratha, and other rulers. After India's independence in 1947, the integration of princely states was carried out in different phases. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

On March 30, 1949, the princely states, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, merged to form Greater Rajasthan, and hence, March 30 is now celebrated as Rajasthan Diwas or Rajasthan Foundation Day. This year, Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. Rajasthan Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rajasthan Diwas With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Greetings.

Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 Date

Rajasthan Foundation Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Rajasthan Foundation Day History

Rajasthan was earlier known as Rajputana and was formed by merging 19 princely states on March 30, 1949. Hence, every year, March 30 is celebrated as the state's Foundation Day. The foundation day also pays homage to the valour, strong willpower and sacrifice of the people of Rajasthan. It was named 'Rajasthan', literally 'place of kings' because many kings and emperors ruled there before independence. The integration of Rajasthan took place in 7 phases.

Rajasthan Foundation Day Significance

Rajasthan Foundation Day holds great significance for people of the state as it honours and remembers the state’s legacy over the years. On the occasion of Rajasthan Foundation Day, various events, including folk performances, cultural programs, and exhibitions, are organised across the state to mark this special day.

Many programs are organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department, with the main centre of these programs being the capital city, Jaipur. Rajasthan Foundation Day serves as a great opportunity to honour the cultural heritage, bravery, and traditions of Rajasthan.

