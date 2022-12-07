Gurugram, Dec 7 (PTI) The Gurugam bench of the Haryana real estate regulatory authority (HRERA) on Wednesday said it has issued non-bailable warrant against 18 developers during 2022 for violating its orders.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court of RERA adjudicating officer (AO) against eighteen builders in as many as 86 contempt cases at different times, filed by 86 different complainants, RERA said in an official statement.

Maximum contempt cases are against the Raheja Developers Limited followed by Ansal Housing and others.

The AO court issued 20 non-bailable warrants against Raheja Developers in 20 contempt cases in which the AO court passed a decree in favour of complainants-cum- allottees.

In another 17 cases, warrants have been issued against Ansal Housing and Construction Limited.

Against Tashee Land Developers Limited, 10 non-bailable warrants in ten different cases have been issued, followed by six warrants against International Land Developers Private Limited, five against Vatika Limited, four against Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Limited, three against Ireo Grace Realtech, Imperia Structure Limited and Kashish Developers Limited each, two against Angle Infrastructure Limited, CHD Developers Private Limited, ILD Millennium and Supertech Limited & Tirupati Buildplaza Pvt Ltd each, and one each against Alim Infotech City Pvt Ltd, Blackberry Realcon Pvt Ltd, Clarion Properties Limited, Identity Buildtech, Krish Realtech Limited, Sare Gurugram Pvt Ltd and Sepset Properties Limited.

"Whereas Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd was adjudged by a decree of authority to pay to the decree holder a sum as noted in the margin and whereas the sum has not been paid to the decree holder in satisfaction of the said decree. The directors of the judgement debtor were directed by the AO to file a list of assets and an affidavit stating particular of assets but failed to respond leading to intentional disobedience of orders of AO," read the warrant of AO court.

The AO office has also served show cause notices to commissioner of police Gurugram for not acting as per the warrant.

Rajender Kumar, the adjudicating officer, said, "The police is responsible to arrest the persons mentioned in the NBW and produce them before the AO court but it failed. We have issued a show cause notice to the commissioner of police also for not acting as per the NBW directions."

These cases pertain to refund and delayed possession charges.

K K Khandelwal, RERA chairman, Gurugram, said, "We are duty bound to act as per the RERA Act and bring justice to end users cum allottees."

