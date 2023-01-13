New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) HCL Tech has bagged a deal to modernise IT service desk and infrastructure operations of insurance firm State Farm, the IT company said on Friday.

Under the agreement, HCL Tech will further modernize State Farm's back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and mature processes to enable State Farm to focus on critical technology priorities while elevating IT support experiences for its customers, agents and employees.

"HCL Tech was selected because of its reputation in supporting Fortune 500 companies. Working successfully with them relies, in part, on the skills and knowledge of talented employees currently doing this work at State Farm,” State Farm Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Ashley Pettit said.

Some State Farm employees supporting this work will transfer to HCLTech to continue their important role in delivering cutting-edge technology services to State Farm. These employees will have access to HCL Tech's global network and a wide range of opportunities across industries, including a variety of training and development programmes that are core to HCLTech's culture of innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incoming talent and combine the companies' mutual expertise to help State Farm develop a stronger technology foundation,” said HCL Tech, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services, Srinivasan Seshadri.

