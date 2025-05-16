Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) The IMD on Friday issued a heatwave warning for several parts of Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures surpassed the 40-degree Celsius mark.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heatwave conditions would prevail in the state till Sunday.

On Friday, severe heatwave conditions were recorded in Banda. More than a dozen districts, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh, also reeled from similar conditions.

The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The day temperature in Jhansi was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius at 2:30 pm, followed by Fursatganj and Varanasi (44 degrees), Sultanpur (43.8 degrees) and Agra (42.8 degrees).

Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Kanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur are expected to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday, according to the IMD forecast.

The state government has directed the district administrations concerned to take necessary precautions and implement measures to protect residents from the heat wave. The health department has also been directed to prepare for potential heat-related illness cases.

