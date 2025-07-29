New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and leading to waterlogging in many areas.

Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura and Rohini received heavy rain.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

The heavy downpour in the morning rush hour led to traffic disruptions in many areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)