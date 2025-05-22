New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Home grown telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 83 crore in the March quarter on account of decline in demand for optical fibre.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 109 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of HFCL declined about 39 per cent to Rs 800.72 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,326 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company posted about 49 per cent decline in PAT to Rs 173.26 crore from Rs 337.52 crore in FY24.

The annual revenue from operations of HFCL declined to Rs 4,064 crore from Rs 4,465 crore on a year-on-year basis, it said.

"FY25 was a year of both strategic advancement and transitional challenges. While our financial performance was impacted by the downturn in the optical fiber cable demand, margin pressure from newly launched telecom products and slower customer offtake in our EPC business, we remained focused on strengthening the foundations for long-term growth," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

He said with the existing strong order book of Rs 9,967 crore and growth in demand for its products, the company expects improved performance in the current financial year on overall basis.

