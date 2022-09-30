Mangaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) A high-level probe will be conducted into the recent collapse of the mini-jetty at Gangolli fishing port in Udupi district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries and Ports S Angara has said.

The probe team, which will be directed to conduct the investigation in a transparent manner, will be announced on Monday, he told reporters after a spot inspection at the jetty on Thursday evening.

Angara, who is also the Udupi district-in-charge Minister, said the contractor who was awarded the work will be blacklisted and all those found guilty will be punished.

The minister said the government had spent Rs 10 crore for the construction of the jetty.

Meanwhile, fishermen leader Ramesh Kunder alleged there was widespread corruption in the construction of the mini-jetty. Besides the Rs 10 crore released by the government in 2013, another Rs 3 crore was spent for its repair works after it was damaged in 2016, he said.

The fishermen in Gangolli are facing hardship in a busy season as they are now forced to anchor their boats in harbours at Bhatkal or Malpe, Kunder said.

