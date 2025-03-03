Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to table the CAG report for 2023-24 during the budget session of the assembly, according to a statement.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports cover compliance audits of government transactions and audits of state finance and performance.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's budget session will run from March 10 to 28.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet also approved the draft governor's address to be delivered on the inaugural day of the session.

It was also decided to create and fill 145 posts -- 66 in newly-upgraded municipal corporations, three in newly-upgraded municipal councils, 70 in newly-created nagar panchayats and six in the Directorate of the Urban Development Department -- of different categories.

The Cabinet approved upgrading all traditional katha bhattis -- earthen kilns or furnaces used to extract a reddish-brown substance from Khair wood that is primarily used as an essential ingredient in 'paan (betel leaf)' -- to include IBR boilers, with mandatory registration with the chief inspector of boilers.

The boilers will be allowed to process between 5,435 and 7,500 quintals of Khair wood with bark every year.

These boilers are closed vessels exceeding 25 litres in capacity with no risk of explosion.

