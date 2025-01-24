Dharamshala (HP), Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Dharamshala at Kangra on the occasion of Balika Diwas on Friday and announced a gift of Rs 1000 each for all 351 girls enrolled at the school.

Congratulating the students, he expressed his determination to improve the education system in the state.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He shared his personal experience of studying in a government school and acknowledged the lack of confidence among students of these schools.

Sukhu assured that the state government is taking decisive steps to instill confidence among these children and said that it would help them in becoming responsible and capable citizens.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He also emphasized that no student would be deprived of education and that the government is focused on enhancing the quality of education.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the students in order to understand their needs and concerns in a better way.

He also visited the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Dharamshala and reviewed the facilities being provided to the students.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the state government has filled hundreds of vacant teaching posts and promoted Deputy Directors, which has been a long-pending issue since 2020.

He added that the students and teachers were also sent on exposure visits and to encourage and motivate children. He also mentioned that 50 meritorious students would also be sent abroad soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)