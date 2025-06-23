Dharamshala, Jun 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special awareness campaign, 'Parivartan Yatra' in Kangra, aiming to educate school students about traffic rules and the dangers of drug abuse.

The campaign will continue till June 26 and events will be held in 15 schools that have been adopted by the Dehra police under the Kanoon Vidyalaya programme.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehra, Mayank Chaudhary said that this campaign is being carried out as per the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"The aim of the campaign is to guide the youth towards responsible behaviour and to build a society free from drugs," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Chaudhary said that the campaign was kicked off on Monday with police personnel visiting all 15 schools to appraise the students about traffic safety and the harmful effects of drugs.

"On June 24, painting and speech competitions will be organised for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 on the topic of drug abuse. Students who perform well will be awarded," he said.

On June 25, a rally called 'Parivartan Yatra' will be carried out at 11 am by students from various locations identified by the police. The rally will also include local officials, Panchayat members, women's groups, and traders' associations. On this day, outstanding students from Classes 10 and 12 will be named Youth Brand Ambassadors of the Dehra Police District. The campaign will conclude on June 26, which is observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse, with a friendly cricket match between the police and local administration" he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)