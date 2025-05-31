Shimla, May 31 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to procure a loan by selling government securities worth Rs 800 crore and the proceeds would be utilised for development programmes.

An auction in this regard would be held by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Mumbai on June 3 and the successful bidder would have to make the payment by June 4, as per a specific notification issued by the state government, an official said on Saturday.

The tenure of the loan commencing on June 4, 2025 would be 20 years, ending on June 4, 2045.

The borrowings of the state government have already crossed Rs 1-lakh crore.

The going has been tough for Himachal government during 2025-26, as the Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) have been reduced from Rs 6,258 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 3,257 crore in 2025-26 and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation had already ended in June 2022.

The committed liability of the government on payment of salary and DA to employees and the pensioners was about Rs 30,000 crore per annum.

