Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company on Monday announced its managing director and chief executive Jaspreet Bhullar has quit with immediate effect.

The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for the resignation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Bhullar sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand in the afternoon, and the same was accepted by the board later in the day, as per an exchange filing.

"The Board ...has accepted his request for relieving him with effect from close of business hours of June 23, 2025," the filing said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bhullar was appointed as the chief executive of the company in 2023 and given a five year term. He had joined the company from the Brookfield-run Multiplex Constructions India.

The HCC scrip closed 1.02 per cent down at Rs 30.08 a piece on the BSE on Monday, as against a 0.62 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)