New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for 2021-22, amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on December 7, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share i.e 900 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore," the filing said.

The record date for purpose of determining the eligibility for payment of the interim dividend is December 15. HRS hrs

