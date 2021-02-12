Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Hiver on Friday announced it has raised USD four million in debt financing from Singapore-based debt fund Mars Growth Capital.

Built for Google Workspace (Formerly G Suite) users, Bengaluru-based Hiver helps teams collaborate on customer service emails right from Gmail.

CEO and Co-founder of the startup, Niraj Ranjan, said: "With this funding, we will aggressively expand on our sales and marketing efforts to grow our customer base and double revenues in 2021 and 2022."

More than 1,500 companies from over 30 countries use Hiver to manage customer communication, including industry leaders such as Vacasa, Upwork, AppsFlyer, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com, according to a company statement.

MARS Growth Capital is a joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's core banking unit, MUFG Bank, and Liquidity Capital, it was noted.

