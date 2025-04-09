Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to hold meetings every Friday to review the status of grievances registered during 'Samadhan Shivirs'.

These 'Samadhan Shivirs', aimed at addressing public grievances, are being organised across the state every Monday and Thursday.

Also Read | UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

During a meeting through video conference, Rastogi reviewed the functioning of grievance redressal camps and the ongoing procurement of Rabi crops.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that complaints received at the 'Samadhan Shivirs' are resolved promptly, to the satisfaction of citizens. "Regular monitoring and swift action are key to improving transparency and responsiveness in handling grievances across Haryana," the chief secretary said.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

The Friday review meetings should also be attended by key district officials, including the superintendent of police, additional deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner, sub-divisional officer (Civil) (Headquarters), SDO (Civil), deputy superintendent of police, and heads of relevant departments, ensuring a coordinated approach to problem-solving, he said.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the National Informatics Centre to develop a portal for the deputy commissioners to submit monthly reports on their mandatory night halts in villages, a practice aimed at fostering closer engagement with the residents.

Dr Priyanka Soni, Secretary Coordination, reported that 81 per cent of the over one lakh grievances received until Tuesday have been resolved.

On the procurement front, the chief secretary underscored the importance of a hassle-free procurement process for Rabi crops.

"Farmers should face no inconvenience. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he said, directing officials to strengthen oversight in mandis, provide comprehensive support to farmers and ensure smooth and timely lifting of crops from mandis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)