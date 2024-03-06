Mathura, Mar 6 (PTI) To give tourists an experience of village life in Brajbhumi and facilitate the upliftment of the rural economy, the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikash Parishad has decided to launch a 'homestay' scheme in the region, an official said here on Wednesday.

The organisation's vice-president Shailjakant Mishra said pilgrims will be able to pay obeisance in the temples and also have a glimpse of how generations have been living in rural areas in a congenial atmosphere.

They will be able to get city-like facilities at cheaper rates, Mishra added.

"The scheme will also open the gates for the upliftment of the rural economy and generate employment opportunities for the rural youth," the official said.

The scheme will be launched as a model in either a village in the Barsana area or the Vrindavan area.

The scheme will promote eco-tourism and give tourists exposure to folk art and the world-famous Charkula dance of Mathura, Mishra said.

