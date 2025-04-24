Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally in Chamba district and stressed the importance of staying away from the bane to safeguard cultural heritage.

The event was organised by Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chamba. Hundreds of school students participated in the rally.

Addressing the event at Khel Maidan, Shukla said, "We can preserve our culture only if we stay drug-free. Ending drug demand is the key to ending the supply."

He also said that drug addiction was not merely a personal issue but a major societal threat. "Youth have immense power, and it is this strength that can eradicate the menace of drugs," he said.

Drawing attention to the alarming rise in drug-related cases in the state, "What was once perceived as a neighbouring state's issue has now become our own harsh reality."

"Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a state-wide drug-free campaign has been launched in Himachal Pradesh," the governor said and urged people to support this mission wholeheartedly.

