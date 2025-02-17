Hamirpur (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) A woman Anganwadi worker here was allegedly raped and physically assaulted by a contractor, following which police has filed a case and launched an investigation into the matter, officials said on Monday.

The middle-aged worker, from a village in Nadaun area, in her complaint alleged that the contractor, Somdutt, a resident of Hamirpur has been threatening and raping her for the last two years, police said.

She further alleged that when she threatened him to lodge a complaint with the police he assaulted and tried to force himself on her.

On February 14, he behaved inappropriately with her following which she lodged a complaint, the police said citing the complaint.

A case under sections 64 (rape), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (provocation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.

