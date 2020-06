Latest News | HSIL Q4 Net Profit Down 90 Pc to Rs 3.38 Cr

New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) Sanitaryware maker HSIL Ltd on Wednesday reported a 89.91 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 3.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.53 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, HSIL Ltd (CTIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations declined 2.21 per cent to Rs 461.03 crore as against Rs 471.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

HSIL's total expenses fell 3.33 per cent to Rs 460.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 445.69 crore a year ago.

However, net profit for fiscal year 2019-20 rose over three-folds to Rs 48.42 crore from Rs 15.27 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations rose 15.85 per cent to Rs 1,859.07 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,604.76 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of HSIL Ltd on Wednesday closed 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 53.75 on the BSE.

