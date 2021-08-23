Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), a regional ally of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Monday said it will write to the government to pass an official resolution to urge the Centre to amend Para 12 A (b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the upcoming session.

The decision was taken at the party's central executive committee meeting.

HSPDP secretary Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who is also a cabinet minister, said the objective of the proposed amendment is to empower the state government to decide whether to implement certain central laws in the areas under the Sixth Schedule.

"We will write to the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the need to bring a government resolution to amend Para 12 A (b) of the Sixth Schedule during the upcoming autumn session of the assembly," he said adding the party will submit the letter to the government on August 25.

HSPDP expects the chief minister to take up this matter in the cabinet for discussion, he said.

Para 12A of the Sixth Schedule deals with the application of acts of Parliament and of the legislature of the state of Meghalaya to its autonomous districts and autonomous regions. Para 12 A(b) states that the President may issue a notification by which any act of Parliament will not apply to an autonomous district or an autonomous region in Meghalaya or any part thereof and any such direction may have retrospective effect.

Earlier, the Meghalaya legislative assembly had passed and adopted a resolution asking the Centre to invoke para 12A(b) of the Sixth Schedule in which a presidential notification can be issued so as not to apply the central laws - Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act, 1957 to scheduled areas in Meghalaya.

