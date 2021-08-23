WhatsApp for iPad is to be released soon. This piece of information has been shared by WABetaInfo. Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, in an interview with WABetaInfo, have confirmed that several WhatsApp features will be rolled in future and the true multi-device support is yet to be released. In addition to this, Zuckerberg has also confirmed that WhatsApp for iPad will be released soon as a part of multi-device support. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 90-Day Disappearing Messages Feature.

WABetaInfo has also shared some screenshots of the beta version of WhatsApp's multi-device support for iPad. As per the screenshots, an iPad being used as a secondary device to the same WhatsApp account. This feature is said to be made available on Android tablets as well.

NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device ☄️ Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android! It's under development and it will be released in a future update. Follow me to discover more 💚 pic.twitter.com/rND4xQfBDj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2021

Currently, WhatsApp's multi-device feature only allows you to use the messaging app via WhatsApp Web and requires you to have a stable internet connection. When the true multi-device support is rolled out, you will be able to use a specific WhatsApp account on several devices even if the main device is not connected to the internet. As per a new report, WhatsApp's true multi-device feature will allow you to connect up to four devices and one smartphone on a single account.

