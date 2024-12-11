New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Leading FMCG major HUL on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as Executive Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs.

He will join the company's management committee in March 2025, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) said in a statement.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Mittal will take over from Dev Bajpai, who had announced his early retirement in October this year, it added.

Mittal currently serves as Global General Counsel at pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

He has over 25 years of experience and worked with companies including Danaher Corporation, Lupin, Reliance, Radico Khaitan, India Bulls Group, Caparo India Operations and Mount Shivalik Industries.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said: "His contributions have been instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across industries. I am confident that he will take the HUL legal function to its next phase of growth and transformation."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)