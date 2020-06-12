Latest News | Human Embryos Exports Allowed with Condition: DGFT

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) The government on Friday said exports of human embryos, gametes, and gonad tissues are permitted subject to no-objection-certificate from ICMR.

Earlier, there was no policy or clarity on exports of these items, according to a source.

"Human embryos/gametes/gonad tissues are free for export subject to no objection certificate from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The DGFT said it has amended the export policy of human embryos under chapter 5, schedule-2 (export policy). This chapter deals with products of animal origin.

It has inserted a new entry in this chapter, which mentions about human embryos/gametes/gonad tissues .

While gametes are an organism's reproductive cells, gonads are the primary reproductive organs. PTI RR

