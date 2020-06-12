New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications

Maruti Suzuki, country's leading car manufacturer on Friday officially launched the new S-CNG variants of its popular Celerio hatchback. The three new variants of the BS6 Celerio are VXI, VXI (O) and Tour H2. The Celerio BS6 VXI CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh whereas the VXI (O) variant costs Rs 5.68 lakh. On the other hand, the Tour H2 BS6 CNG variant has been launched at Rs 5.36 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom). The new variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG are now available for sale across all dealerships for both private buyers as well as fleet operators. Maruti Suzuki Partners with Mahindra Finance for Easy Car Finance Schemes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The BS6 Maruti Celerio became the seventh model from the Indo-Japanese carmaker to come in other S-CNG variants. The lineup already includes Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry. Notably, S-CNG portfolio is part of Maruti's 'Mission Green Million' initiative which was announced earlier this year at Auto Expo 2020.

The company claims that the Celerio S-CNG is capable of returning mileage of 30.47 km/kg. It is important to note that every Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicles come fitted with dual interdependent ECUs – Electronic Control Units and Intelligent Injection System.

The carmaker has also mentioned that the company is also seeing a huge surge in mild hybrid and smart hybrid vehicles, apart from the S-CNG vehicles. The mild-hybrid and smart hybrid vehicles come fitted with SVHS – Smart Hybrid Vehicle System Technology. The carmaker is also expected to introduce more vehicles with these kits which includes the new micro SUV - S-Presso.

