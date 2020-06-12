Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications

Auto Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 05:07 PM IST
A+
A-
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
New BS6 Maruti Celerio CNG Variants Launched in India (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki, country's leading car manufacturer on Friday officially launched the new S-CNG variants of its popular Celerio hatchback. The three new variants of the BS6 Celerio are VXI, VXI (O) and Tour H2. The Celerio BS6 VXI CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh whereas the VXI (O) variant costs Rs 5.68 lakh. On the other hand, the Tour H2 BS6 CNG variant has been launched at Rs 5.36 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom). The new variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG are now available for sale across all dealerships for both private buyers as well as fleet operators. Maruti Suzuki Partners with Mahindra Finance for Easy Car Finance Schemes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The BS6 Maruti Celerio became the seventh model from the Indo-Japanese carmaker to come in other S-CNG variants. The lineup already includes Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry. Notably, S-CNG portfolio is part of Maruti's 'Mission Green Million' initiative which was announced earlier this year at Auto Expo 2020.

The company claims that the Celerio S-CNG is capable of returning mileage of 30.47 km/kg. It is important to note that every Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicles come fitted with dual interdependent ECUs – Electronic Control Units and Intelligent Injection System.

The carmaker has also mentioned that the company is also seeing a huge surge in mild hybrid and smart hybrid vehicles, apart from the S-CNG vehicles. The mild-hybrid and smart hybrid vehicles come fitted with SVHS – Smart Hybrid Vehicle System Technology. The carmaker is also expected to introduce more vehicles with these kits which includes the new micro SUV - S-Presso.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Launch Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Price Maruti Suzuki India Mission Green Million
You might also like
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Garners 25,000 Bookings Till Date
Auto

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Garners 25,000 Bookings Till Date
Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations at Manesar Plant on Single Shift Basis After 40 Days of Shutdown
Auto

Maruti Suzuki Resumes Operations at Manesar Plant on Single Shift Basis After 40 Days of Shutdown
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Small Car Discontinued; Officially Pulled Out From the Website
Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Small Car Discontinued; Officially Pulled Out From the Website
Goodbye Swift Diesel! Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Swift Diesel Variants
Auto

Goodbye Swift Diesel! Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Swift Diesel Variants
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Das Maruti to Uttar Mukhi Maruti, 5 Forms of Lord Hanuman And Their Significance
Festivals & Events

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Das Maruti to Uttar Mukhi Maruti, 5 Forms of Lord Hanuman And Their Significance
Coronavirus Impact on Auto Industry: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 47 Percent in March 2020
Auto

Coronavirus Impact on Auto Industry: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 47 Percent in March 2020
Maruti Suzuki India to Make Ventilators, Masks to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak
News

Maruti Suzuki India to Make Ventilators, Masks to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak
Auto Sector Slowdown: Maruti Suzuki Records 3.6% Decline in Sales in February 2020
News

Auto Sector Slowdown: Maruti Suzuki Records 3.6% Decline in Sales in February 2020
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement