Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) The Hyderabad Lake Police have saved lives of as many as 119 people since January this year till date, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake here, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 VIP & Note 12 G96 Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

After successfully rescuing them (including men, women and youngsters), the police personnel also counselled them.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Trying To Commit Theft in Building Falls off Metal Pipe, Dies.

A team of police personnel from Lake Police Station, who guard Hussain Sagar surroundings round-the-clock, saved these people -- some of them who had jumped into the waterbody, while some others were rescued when they tried to jump inside it, a police official said.

Due to different reasons like love failure, financial problems, fight among couple, domestic issues, among others they tried to end their lives in the lake, Lake Police Station Inspector J Manjula told PTI.

"They were in depression. I counsel them (the survivors). If they require any special counselling they are referred to 'Bharosa Centre' (an integrated support centre for women and children who are victims of violence) or any other centres also," she said.

Over 200 CCTVs have also been installed around the lake, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)