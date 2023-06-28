New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) In a first, Belgium-based International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) will organise a global cooperative conference and its general assembly meeting in India in June 2024.

A decision in this regard was taken following a proposal presented by IFFCO's Managing Director U S Awasthi during an ongoing ICA Board meet in Brussels, Belgium.

"The ICA Board unanimously approved the same," IFFCO said in a statement, and added, this is a historic move for Indian cooperatives. The board has "unanimously" decided to hold ICA Global Board, General Assembly, and an International Conference for the first time in the 128-year history of ICA at New Delhi in June 2024, the statement said.

ICA represents more than 310 cooperative organisations from 107 countries across the world as its members.

"It is a proud moment for IFFCO and cooperative businesses in India.... It will open up new opportunities in the cooperative sector where Indian cooperatives can associate and participate in global businesses," Awasthi said.

The international cooperative event aims to bring together leaders from ICA member cooperative organisations from all over the world on a single platform for exchange of ideas and experiences and take important institutional decisions.

The ICA General Assembly is a very important event for cooperative organisations as it is a display of democracy and solidarity of the organisations, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)