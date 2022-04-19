New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) BPO services firm ICCS is planning to hire 1,000 employees in the next 12 months.

The company claims to have an overall strength of 6,000 employees at present.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

"We are now planning to expand our team and hire across roles to ensure the employees have the support they need so as to drive the organisational growth and take it a notch higher.

"Alongside actively recruiting new talent, we onboard 800 plus callers every month across multiple geographies so that we are able to serve our diverse customer base better," ICCS Founder and CEO Divij Singhal, said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

The company will be looking at recruiting talent across categories such as customer service, business acquisition, customer satisfaction surveys, and customer engagement procedures, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)