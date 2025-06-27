New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth.

The board of the bank had, at its meeting held on April 19, 2025, approved fundraising through the issuance of debt securities, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Pursuant to the same, the bank has allotted 1,000 unsecured, subordinated, listed, non-convertible, Tier 2, Basel III compliant bonds in the nature of debentures (Bonds), each bearing a face value of Rs 10,000,000 aggregating to Rs 10,000 million for cash, in dematerialised form, on private placement basis today to identified investors," it said.

The bond with 15 years tenor carries a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)