New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has been assigned solar power 'SP1A ranking' by rating agency Icra.

In SP1A, 1 denotes highest level of technology and A indicates the robust financial health of the company, it said in a statement.

"Icra accredits Waaree Energies with SP1A ranking indicating strong performance capability and financial strength... The ranking SP1A emphasizes the company's superior performance capability and highest financial strength to undertake solar projects," the statement said.

The rating is valid for two years till 2023, the company said.

"We will continue to be committed to customer centricity, uncompromised service quality and affordable pricing. These recognitions push us to continuously innovate, improve and thrive," Hitesh Doshi, CMD, Waaree Group said.

Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is the country's leading solar photovoltaic (PV) maker and leader in rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai.

It has India's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat. The company has presence in over 350 locations in India and 68 countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)