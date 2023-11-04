Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a busy road here on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The IED, fitted inside a tiffin box, was found near Narwal by a police team, the official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

He said traffic movement on the Narwal-Sidrah road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED which was later removed by the bomb disposal squad.

The official said a case was registered and efforts underway to arrest those responsible for planting the IED.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

The alertness of police foiled the attempt to set off an explosion in Jammu, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)