Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, on Thursday released a video and a montage of time-lapse images of the recently spotted comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), also known as 3I/ATLAS, for educational and outreach purposes.

The comet was first discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile.

“This is only the third interstellar object to visit our solar system, which is exciting. Telescopes around the world will be studying this comet before it exits the Sun's gravitational pull to learn more about its structure and chemistry,” said Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of IIA's Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) section.

IIA researchers, he added, observed the comet on the night of July 3 using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, Ladakh—a high-altitude astronomy station operated by IIA.

“We wanted to image it with the Himalayan Chandra Telescope at Hanle to highlight how such celestial interlopers are tracked and to showcase its rapid motion for the benefit of the public,” Ramanujam added.

When first detected in Chile, C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) was about 4.5 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun—roughly 670 million kilometres—and travelling at a remarkable speed of 61 km per second, according to IIA.

The comet, which has generated considerable excitement among astronomers as the third confirmed interstellar visitor to our Solar System, will remain visible through large telescopes until September, after which it will be obscured by the Sun's glare, said IIA.

There were initial concerns about a potential threat to Earth, but NASA has confirmed the comet poses no danger, as it will come no closer than 1.8 AU—approximately 270 million kilometres from Earth.

C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) will reach its closest point to the Sun around October 30, at a distance of 1.4 AU.

