New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) is hosting a two-day seminar on Capacity Building on Developing Marquee Infrastructure beginning Wednesday.

More than 40 delegates from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Interbank Consortium (SCO-IBC) member banks and SCO secretariat are participating in the seminar, IIFCL said in a statement

The seminar aims to showcase India's expertise and learning in developing infrastructure to SCO-IBC members, it said.

The seminar will provide a platform for exchange of experiences and increase cooperation among the SCO-IBC member countries for building better economic relations, it said.

Representatives from member banks such as JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, China Development Bank, OJSC "RSK Bank", Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Tajikistan, State Savings Bank of Republic of Tajikistan "Amonatbonk", and "National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan" JSC will be attending the seminar, it said.

The two-day seminar started with the welcome remark by Pawan K Kumar, DMD, IIFCL, who talked about the idea behind organising the Capacity Building Seminar on Developing Marquee Infrastructure for the consortium's members, it said.

In his inaugural remarks, IIFCL managing director P R Jaishankar deliberated on India's infrastructure sector journey and IIFCL's contribution in this journey of development and finance of world-class infrastructure in India.

Speaking about government's visionary projects such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), PM GatiShakti amongst others, he emphasised on enormous potential of infrastructure sector in India in coming years.

Raj Kumar Ralhan, CCO, IIFCL, in his discourse, shared IIFCL's perspective on structuring of PPP projects and various modes of procurement, the evolution of project finance and innovative ways of funding large infrastructure projects, also highlighting various programmes of government like NIP and monetisation of assets.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 and it presently comprises eight member states -- India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India was granted observer status in the SCO during the Astana Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July 2005. It joined the SCO as a full member during the SCO summit in Astana in June 2017.

The SCO Presidency for the period 2022-23 was passed onto India from Uzbekistan during the 22nd SCO Summit, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

