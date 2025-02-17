Latur, Feb 17 (PTI) Police busted illicit liquor vends at various places in Latur district and seized ingredients worth Rs 5.21 lakh, while 83 cases were registered, an official said on Monday.

Special teams comprising 32 police officers and 118 personnel raided multiple locations and destroyed the illegal liquor stock.

In addition to filing 83 offences, thousand litres of illegal country and foreign liquor were confiscated, and the liquor and chemicals used in the manufacturing process were destroyed, the official added.

