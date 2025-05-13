Shimla, May 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday demanded a hike in import duty for Turkiye, claiming the country helped Pakistan "tactically and strategically" during the recent armed conflict.

"Turkey is helping the enemy tactically and strategically during the India-Pakistan conflict and the Union government should increase import duty on goods coming from Turkey as a lesson," he told the PTI Videos here.

"It is a matter of serious concern for us as Himachal being a Rs 4,500 crore apple economy suffers heavily whenever import duty is reduced in apples," the Public Works Minister said.

He also praised the Centre for giving a "befitting reply" to Pakistan.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharke have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament.

Vikramaditya Singh said since Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, intervention of the US president would be a part of the discussion, if it takes place.

On Sunday, former state Congress Chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded that India immediately ban import of apples and other goods from Turkiye.

Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan said, "Turkey is supporting Pakistan against India and we urge the Indian government to completely and permanently ban all import and export from Turkey which is a leading exporter of apples to India."

