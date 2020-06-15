Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Increased Focus on Data Privacy During Pandemic Boosts Cyber Security Jobs in India: Report

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:14 PM IST
Representational Image | Cyber Attack (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, June 15: Disruptions related to COVID-19 have resulted in over 30 per cent growth in job searches in the field of cybersecurity and related jobs, while postings of these roles have grown by 6 per cent, according to a report.

According to data available with employment portal Indeed, job postings related to cybersecurity showed the largest jump between April and May, while searches saw the biggest increase between the same period.

"Postings for cybersecurity-related jobs have increased by 6 per cent from February-May 2020. During the same period, searches for these roles grew by 30 per cent," data showed. The report is derived from data on job searches and postings on its platform from February and May. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17.

The report further said that software development job postings on the other hand increased by 13 per cent from February-May. During the same period, the searches for these roles grew by 37 per cent, it added. The job seekers aged 25-29 years rank the highest in terms of searches for cybersecurity-related jobs, followed by 20-24 years and 30-34-years, it said.

The report found that the field sees the most interest from millennials, followed by Gen Z, who are now entering the workforce. The average annual salary of security specialist is Rs 8,89,265, IT security specialist is Rs 8,07,170 and information security analyst Rs 4,59,304, it added.

"Against the backdrop of lockdown and an increase in the labour force continuing to work from home, companies want to create a more secure environment to guard against data breaches," Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India, and Site Director at Indeed India, said.

As one of the emerging areas that businesses across industries are focusing on, cybersecurity-related roles see a lot of interest from millennials as well as entry-level talent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

