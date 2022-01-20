Puducherry, Jan 20 (PTI): All the staff of the Electricity Department of the Puducherry government would launch an indefinite strike in the Union Territory from February 1 to protest against the move to privatise the power sector.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena Fared Poorly in Previous Goa Polls, Says Election Data.

A spokesperson of the Engineers and Employees Association of the Electricity Department on Thursday said in a press release: "With the territorial government adhering to its stand to open up the distribution wing of power supply, the power staff has decided to resort to indefinite strike on February 1."

Though talks were convened by the higher officials of the Department of Electricity with delegates of the association today, the staff said,"We are not convinced by the arguments of the government as it is very keen on privatisation."

Talks failed and the staff announced the strike, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there were over 1,400 technical staff in the department. "We joined the service as government staff and will want to retire only as government staff. Privatisation will be injurious to the staff, the consumers and also the administration," they said.

The strike would be held in all the four regions - Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)