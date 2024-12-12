New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) need political directions to reach a commercially meaningful deal while understanding each other's sensitivities, an official statement said on Thursday.

The pact came up for discussion during an interaction between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Ambassadors of the European Commission delegation.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

Goyal said that both sides are aiming for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA.

"The FTA negotiations, after 9 rounds of intense engagement, need political directions to arrive at a

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 12, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

commercially meaningful deal while understanding the sensitivities of each other," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The minister also noted that any sustainability discussions must appreciate the principle of 'Common But Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR)' and implementation of such measures should take into account differing paths of development.

These remarks assume significance as India has raised its concerns over the EU's carbon tax on certain sectors and deforestation regulation.

He added that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7-8 per cent annually to become the third largest economy in the world over the next few years and after that rapid growth would help India's GDP to reach the

milestone of USD 35 trillion by 2047.

Both sides also held discussions under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. India is the only country, other than the US, with which the EU has such a mechanism.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24, making it the largest trading partner of India for goods.

In addition, the bilateral trade in services, in 2023, between India and the EU was estimated at USD 51.45

billion.

The trade agreement with the EU would help India expand and diversify its exports of goods and services while securing the value chains.

"India is seeking to forge balanced agreements with major world economies to increase its market share in global trade," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)